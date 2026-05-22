Police searching for person of interest after man found shot, crashed into power pole

Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a deadly shooting earlier this month.

Officers were called to Joseph E. Boone Blvd. near Vine Street for a car crashed into a power pole. When they got there, they found the driver, 37-year-old Joseph Williams, had been shot.

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Williams was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Police are now sharing videos of a man wearing a ski mask walking around a store.

Investigators say he was likely shot about a half of a mile down Joseph E. Boone Blvd.

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Police have not released details on what led up to the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

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