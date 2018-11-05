10 miles of Express Lanes open in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - As you prepare to hit the road this morning, a new option is now available.
Ten miles of new Express Lanes opened in Gwinnett County this weekend.
Monday morning’s commute will be their first true test.
We’ll show you how the lanes are being used in live reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
The reversible toll lanes run from parts of Interstate 575 in Cherokee County and Interstate 75 in Cobb County and then end at the Interstate 285 interchange.
