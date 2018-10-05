New numbers show drivers using express lanes to cut down morning commute

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - New numbers show more drivers are using the Express Lanes on 75 and 575 and getting around faster.
Drivers made it through the express lanes much faster than the general lanes.
Now these numbers are from the period of Sept. 8 through Sept. 14.
The reversible toll lanes run from parts of Interstate 575 in Cherokee County and Interstate 75 in Cobb County and then end at the Interstate 285 interchange.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke with one driver who travels home late at night and says the express lanes cut down on his commute.
“The best is going home at night because I work at a bar, so I go home at 9 or 10 o’clock at night, there’s nobody on it. It’s like a personal freeway home,” Tim Thiel said.
