'It's hurtful': Ex-NFL player accused of staging hate crime says he's innocent

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A former NFL player accused of staging a hate crime at his own business is defending himself.
Edawn Louis Coughman sat down with Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne Wednesday afternoon.
Two weeks ago, a worker at a Gwinnett shopping center called 911 to report a burglary in progress at Create and Bake Restaurant and Coughman's Creamery on Duluth Highway.
Officers spotted a black truck without a tag and pulled it over. Coughman was driving.
In the truck were TVs that appeared to have been ripped off the walls.
Officers later went into the business and found graffiti including "racially motivated" words, swastikas and "MAGA" spray-painted on the walls, among other damage.
Coughman, who owns the business, told Winne he is not responsible.
"It's hurtful," he said. "I can overcome this. I'm innocent."
The ex-NFL player becomes emotional in an interview, only on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
