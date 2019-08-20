Great-grandfather says man tried to rob him at gunpoint at ATM

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A man says an armed man tried to rob him while he was at the bank with his two great-grandchildren.
Louis Entrekin tells Channel 2's Christian Jennings he stopped around 7:30 a.m. Regions Bank ATM in downtown Douglasville.
Entrekin was getting money for church offering when he said he came face-to-face with the gunman.
TODAY ON CHANNEL 2 AT 4: The great-grandfather walks us through how he was able to get away. Plus how police believe this could be connected to other attempted robberies.
A Douglasville man says a robber pointed a gun to his head at this Regions Bank while he was getting money out of the ATM. And he had his two great-grandsons in the car! I'll have his story starting at 4 on @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/qBcW47pfcD— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) August 20, 2019
A man was robbed at gunpoint Sunday AM in Downtown Douglasville after getting money out of the ATM to take to church for an offering. The victim had his two great-grandsons in the car with him. What he did next that sent the suspect running... at 4 on @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/1eIzpmbl35— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) August 20, 2019
