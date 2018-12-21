Government shutdown could affect 800,000 federal workers, have local impacts

WASHINGTON - The federal government is just hours away from a partial shutdown and there is no sign so far of any compromise in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump is vowing to veto any bill that doesn’t fund a border wall and Congressional Democrats are refusing to pay for it.
The impacts a shutdown could have metro Atlanta, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
A shutdown would affect more than 800,000 federal workers. At agencies such as NASA, some 95 percent of employees would be furloughed.
Transportation Security Administration agents could end up working without pay over the busy holiday weekend.
About 75 percent of the federal government would not be affected by a shutdown.
Those agencies, including the departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs, are already funded for the full fiscal year.
