0 Businessman, mother of 3 identified in deadly Atlanta plane crash

ATLANTA - Residents are still in shock after witnessing a small plane come straight down and crash into a northwest Atlanta park on Thursday.

Channel 2 Action News confirmed that 4 people were killed when the plane crashed at English Park, located at Fulton Industrial Boulevard and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Overnight, we learned the pilot, Wei Chen, was a successful businessman who had previously set a record flying around the world. He was the first Chinese citizen to fly a single-engine plane around the world.

The uncle of one of the other victims spoke to Channel 2 Action News and said his niece was one of the other victims. Danielle Mitchell was a mother of three children.

This is Danielle Mitchell Robinson, one of 4 passengers killed when the small plane they were on crashed in a football field in NW Atlanta. She was engaged and set to marry in March. More about her coming up at 4. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/tnj64DCPEE — Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) December 21, 2018

Police are still holding the scene where debris is scattered across the lit-up football field.

The cockpit voice recorder was found at the crash site, the NTSB confirmed.

Federal investigators are expected to release more information at a later date.

The scene is just a mile from end of the runway at Fulton County Airport.

One witness, driving by on Fulton Industrial Boulevard, watched the plane go down a little after noon.

“All I see is just a plane shoot out of the sky, talking about fast,” said neighbor Reggie Dumas.

Witnesses said the pilot may have saved more lives by crashing the plane in an empty field, just feet from the road and homes.

