Family says their pets were euthanized -- by mistake

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man says his family pets were euthanized by mistake.
Fulton County Animal Services seized the animals after a neighbor said they attacked her.
A judge later dismissed those charges, but the family told Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman that they learned the dogs were already dead.
"These are my babies. These are not just dogs. Mac, Princess and Lucy," owner John Ahmadinia said.
Fulton County Animal Services is refusing to comment.
The legal action planned against the county, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}