Man claims he is indigenous, has rights to other family's brand new home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County family started moving into their new home -- but realized someone else was living there.
Police say a man declared the land his and dared anyone to kick him out.
Channel 2's Tony Thomas was in the neighborhood, where residents say the man became belligerent when they confronted him.
Police told Thomas the suspect told them he was an indigenous person and has rights to the land.
We talked to neighbors about this bizarre "sovereign citizen" case, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
