Man dies hours after wife says he was turned away from hospital

OAK CREEK, Wis. - A Wisconsin man with heart problems died hours after he was turned away from a hospital, according to his wife, and now law enforcement officials are investigating.
Spendi Rusitovski, 46, died in the back of an ambulance Monday after crashing his car into a ditch, WIS-TV reported.
However, Rusitovski didn't die from the crash. He told responding police that he was experiencing chest pain before losing consciousness in the ambulance.
A medical examiner later ruled Rusitovski died from coronary artery disease.
Rusitovski had visited Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital for chest pain earlier in the day, WIS-TV reported, citing the medical examiner's report.
"The doctor wanted to admit the decedent after a sonogram was performed, but no beds were available. He was sent home and told to wait for the hospital to call him when a bed was available," the report said.
But Rusitovski wouldn't live to receive that call.
Rusitovski's wife confirmed to Oak Creek police that "his doctor wanted him to be admitted for a heart issue. However, there were no rooms available."
The hospital issued the following statement after the news station tried to confirm that it had turned Rusitovski away: "Out of respect for each individual's right to privacy and to comply with applicable state and federal laws, Ascension Wisconsin is unable to comment."
