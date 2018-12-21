LOS ANGELES - Police in Los Angeles said Thursday a drug raid netted $20 million in drugs, weapons and cash, KNBC reported.
At a news conference Thursday, police said the drugs included cannabis oil, hashish and marijuana, along with an AR-15 rifle, three handguns and $150,000 in cash, KTLA reported.
Four Los Angeles residents were arrested.
Daniel Ontiveros, 24, was charged with operating an unlicensed drug business, KNBC reported.
The others were charged with working in the illicit operation, the television station reported.
While marijuana has been legalized in California, police said they want to ensure it is being sold by a licensed business, KTLA reported.
