Gospel singer Micah Stampley's daughter dies at 15

ATLANTA - The daughter of gospel recording artist and songwriter Micah Stampley has died at age 15.
Mary Stampley died Tuesday after a seizure. No other information was available about her health history.
The singer, who has been nominated for several Dove and Stellar Awards, lives in Fayetteville. He and his wife, Heidi, own Orleans Brews and Beignets.
TRENDING STORIES:
Stampley's 2005 debut CD, "The Songbook of Micah," debuted at No. 3 and included hits like "War Cry" and "Take My Life."
Arrangements are pending.
"Please keep their family in your prayers and respect their privacy as they deal with this traumatic event," spokesman David Robinson said in a release.
This article was written by Shelia Poole, with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}