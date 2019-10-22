Former president Jimmy Carter recovering after 2nd fall at home this month

PLAINS, Ga. - The Carter Center announced Tuesday morning that former president Jimmy Carter fell at his home in Plains, Georgia.
Carter suffered a minor pelvic fracture and was taken to a local hospital for observation Monday night. It is Carter's second fall this month and third this year.
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter had a fall yesterday evening at his home in Plains, Ga. He has been admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture. He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home.— The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) October 22, 2019
In May, Carter fell on his way to go turkey hunting and had surgery to repair a broken hip.
Carter once again fell on Oct. 6, which left him with a black eye and multiple stitches. But that didn't keep him from attending the kick-off to a Habitat for Humanity the next day in Nashville.
The former president turned 95 years old on Oct. 1.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}