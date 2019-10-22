  • Former president Jimmy Carter recovering after 2nd fall at home this month

    PLAINS, Ga. - The Carter Center announced Tuesday morning that former president Jimmy Carter fell at his home in Plains, Georgia. 

    Carter suffered a minor pelvic fracture and was taken to a local hospital for observation Monday night. It is Carter's second fall this month  and third this year.

    In May, Carter fell on his way to go turkey hunting and had surgery to repair a broken hip. 

    Carter once again fell on Oct. 6, which left him with a black eye and multiple stitches. But that didn't keep him from attending the kick-off to a Habitat for Humanity the next day in Nashville. 

    The former president turned 95 years old on Oct. 1. 

