GoFundMe account for mother, children disappears after she's charged with killing husband

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A GoFundMe page created to help a widow and her children get back on their feet is down after she was arrested and charged with her husband's murder.

George Young was shot and killed on his front porch as he returned home from a security job on Nov. 17, 2017.

On Tuesday, Channel 2 Action News was at the Gwinnett County Jail when Young's wife, Tia Young, and Harvey Timothy Lee were charged in connection with George Young's death.

They were booked on malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault charges, according to Gwinnett jail records.

Channel 2 Action News spoke with Tia Young shortly after the murder last year.

“I heard two gunshots. I thought it was gunshots, but I wasn’t sure whether it was firecrackers," she told reporter Tony Thomas.

Gwinnett County police say the grieving widow was putting on an act and set up the murder with Lee in order to cash in on her husband’s $1 million life insurance policy.

Before the charges, friends and neighbors had set up a GoFundMe account to help Tia Young and her children.

People in the community even organized a meal train.

“There’s also a catering company in Flowery Branch a barbecue place that we had set up for them to bring food over," said neighbor Marcelo Bump.

On Tuesday, Channel 2 Action News went to the Young home, but no one was there.

Those who donated to the original GoFundMe page told us they’re getting a refund.

But on Wednesday, Bump created a new GoFundMe account to help only the children and their grandmother.

He said those are the innocent victims in all of this.

“It’s definitely not to help those responsible for the tragic event but for those affected by it and those are the kids. They’re going through a lot and now they’ve lost both their parents,” he said.

People in this community say they’ll continue to support the children.

