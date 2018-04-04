  • Gov. Deal closes Capitol Hill offices Monday for King Center march

    ATLANTA - Gov. Nathan Deal announced Wednesday afternoon that Capitol Hill offices will be closed on Monday to accommodate the march planned by The King Center to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 

    State employees in Capitol Hill offices have been advised to telecommute.

    Deal will join members of the King family and other dignitaries to give remarks at Liberty Plaza, where the march will end and the “Love for Humanity Tribute” begins.

    It was also announced Wednesday that Deal ordered flags fly at half-staff in honor of Dr. King on Monday in coordination with the event.

