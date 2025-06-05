Georgia Tech baseball promotes James Ramsey to become its next head coach

ATLANTA — The Georgia Tech baseball program announced its next head coach.

James Ramsey will take over for longtime coach Danny Hall, who decided to retire after this season.

“Tech is such a special place to me and my family. To be entrusted to take the torch from Coach Hall – one of the greatest coaches in the history of our sport – and lead this program is the opportunity of a lifetime,“ Ramsey said.

“Not only does Tech have one of the richest traditions in all of college baseball, but we have one of the brightest futures as well. I’m very grateful to President Angel Cabrera and Jon Palumbo for their support and confidence, and I can’t wait to get to work. Go Jackets!” he added.

Ramsey joined the Yellow Jackets in 2019 as an assistant before he was promoted to associate head coach in 2021. But his ties to metro Atlanta and Georgia Tech run deep.

He grew up in Alpharetta and played baseball for Wesleyan School in Peachtree Corners. His wife, Grace, graduated from Georgia Tech in 2012 and was a former cheerleading captain.

Before his coaching career, Ramsey starred for Florida State and led the Seminoles to an appearance in the 2012 College World Series.

The St. Louis Cardinals drafted the outfielder with the No. 23 overall pick in 2012.

He played for the Cardinals, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins for a combined seven seasons.

Ramsey returned to his alma mater as an assistant for one season before Hall recruited him to Georgia Tech.

“I’m thrilled that James Ramsey is being named head coach. As my associate head coach, recruiting coordinator and hitting coach, he impacted our program in every way. He was a standout player at FSU and will be a standout head coach for us,” Hall said in a statement.

