Georgia Tech baseball coach Danny Hall to step away from coaching after the season

Georgia Tech coach Danny Hall will step away from coaching after this season.

The school announced the move Thursday, setting an end date to Hall’s 32-season run with the Yellow Jackets. Hall has 1,432 wins in 38 seasons as a head coach to rank 10th in Division I history.

In a statement, Hall said he and wife Kara “look forward to one last ride.”

Hall took over in 1994 and has led Georgia Tech to seven Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championships, five ACC Tournament titles, 21 NCAA Tournament berths and three trips to the College World Series.

He is a four-time ACC coach of the year and was national coach of the year for The Sporting News in 1997. He took over at Georgia Tech after six seasons leading Kent State.

