3 GA golfers, including this high school junior, just qualified for 2025 US Open

ATLANTA — Three Georgia golfers have qualified for the 2025 US Open, including a 17-year-old high school student.

Mason Howell, a junior at the Brookwood School in Thomasville, competed in the US Open final qualifying at Piedmont Driving Club.

Howell finished -18 after two rounds to qualify for the 125th U.S. Open Championship at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania.

“Oh, it’s going to be a lot of fun. I’m going to be playing alongside some of my biggest idols that I grew up watching which will be a crazy experience,” Howell told Channel 2 Action News on Tuesday.

Former Buford High School golfer Jackson Buchanan and former Marist School and University of Georgia golfer Will Chandler also qualified at the event.

Buchanan, who just finished his senior season at Illinois, qualified for the US Open for the second year in a row. This will be the first US Open for Chandler, who turned pro in 2021.

The US Open will take place from June 12 to June 15.

