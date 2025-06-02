2025 NBA Finals: How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder on Channel 2

OKLAHOMA CITY — The 2025 NBA Finals are set.

The Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off for the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

If you aren’t a fan of the Pacers or Celtics, there are connections to metro Atlanta you can cheer for instead.

Greater Atlanta Christian alum Ben Sheppard plays for the Pacers and former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce is now an assistant with Indiana.

Duluth High School alum Adam Flagler plays for the Thunder and former UGA basketball player Dave Bliss is an assistant.

Channel 2 will be your home for EVERY GAME of the 2025 NBA Finals. Here is the complete schedule of games.

Game 1: Pacers at Thunder, Thursday, June 5 (8:30 ET)

Game 2: Pacers at Thunder, Sunday, June 8 (8 ET)

Game 3: Thunder at Pacers , Wednesday, June 11 (8:30 ET)

Game 4: Thunder at Pacers , Friday, June 13 (8:30 ET)

Game 5: Pacers at Thunder, Monday, June 16 (8:30 ET)*

Game 6: Thunder at Pacers, Thursday, June 19 (8:30 ET)*

Game 7: Pacers at Thunder, Sunday, June 22 (8 ET)*

*If necessary

