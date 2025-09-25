Georgia teacher arrested over claims he threatened students

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia teacher is out of the classroom and facing charges after allegations that he threatened his students.

Jerry Meitin, a teacher at Lakeside High School in Columbia County near Augusta, was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts earlier this month.

Meitin was accused of making threatening comments to students during class.

According to Lakeside High School’s website, Meitin is a math teacher.

In a letter sent home to parents on Sept. 17, Principal Juliet King said Meitin was no longer employed with the school district.

A letter sent on Sept. 22 walked that statement back, saying that it was recommended that Meitin be terminated, but he is still employed by the district and is on paid administrative leave during an investigation.

“We are firmly committed to holding all employees to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity as leaders and role models in our schools,” King wrote.

The details of the comments Meitin was accused of making have not been released.

