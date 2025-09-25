Witnesses describe police chase that ended with driver’s death on Cobb Parkway

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is processing evidence from a police chase that ended with the driver taking his own life on Cobb Parkway Thursday afternoon.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes has been in Cobb County covering this story. Channel 2 Action News at Noon first brought you this as breaking news, with NewsChopper 2 flying over the scene.

A witness who was driving on Cobb Parkway moments after noon Thursday shared video from the scene. We’re not showing you video of the passenger’s reaction after witnessing the driver take his own life.

“You could clearly see that the car - police were chasing him - and when the car came to a stop, you’ve got one state patrol car that was right in front to block the car,” said Frank Savini, a witness.

Chris Rainey, another witness, reflected on the fragility of life, saying, “You just gotta hug your people man, you know, because life is fragile, you know. It could end just like that.”

The encounter began as a routine traffic stop due to the vehicle’s dark-tinted windows, authorities said. The driver initially complied but then sped off, leading police on a chase that concluded with the tragic event.

Once the vehicle was stopped, GSP said troopers went to the vehicle and found the driver dead.

Police ended up blocking multiple lanes while they tried to figure out why this happened.

Channel 2 Action News is working to figure out who this driver was and what exactly led up to the ending.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group