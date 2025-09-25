Another risk for strong to severe storms today

ATLANTA — Make sure to have your rain gear and stay weather aware Thursday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking areas of heavy rain in northwest Georgia and light showers in metro Atlanta to start your morning.

Monahan says there is the risk for isolated strong to severe storms as we head throughout the afternoon.

Tracking the rain and taking you through the storm timeline, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

The main storm threats are heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning. There is a possibility of an inch of rainfall or more across north Georgia, which is needed with current drought conditions.

Here’s what to know for Thursday:

1-3” of rain has already fallen since yesterday over far NW GA

Scattered showers and storms through the day today

Front moves slowly across north Georgia tomorrow with additional showers and isolated storms

Gradually drying out into the weekend

