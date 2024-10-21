Georgia police officer battles Stage 4 pancreatic cancer

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia police department is asking for financial support for one of its officers fighting cancer.

Greensboro Police Officer Alphonso Chester has been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Chester, who joined the department in 2011, has spent more than 30 years in public service, previously working for the Greene County School District.

The department said it is trying to ease the financial burden of medical expenses and provide support to Chester’s family.

“Officer Chester has always been there for our community, and now it’s our turn to show up for him. Any contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference and help lighten the load as he focuses on his health and healing,” the department wrote.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

