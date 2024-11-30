Georgia mom, son stabbed by another woman

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A Georgia woman and her son are recovering after being stabbed during a fight with another woman.

LaGrange police say they were called to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center on Saturday morning to speak with a woman who had been stabbed.

She told police she saw her son being attacked by a woman named Tanya McKay, so she got between them to try and break it up.

That’s when she says McKay started attacking her and stabbed her in the arms. Her injuries were described as minor.

Her son had injuries on his head and arms. He told police that McKay had cut him overnight.

When police spoke with McKay, she admitted to attacking the woman’s son.

McKay was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

