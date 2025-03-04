Georgia man facing 31 counts of animal cruelty after dozens of dead roosters found in yard

CHICKAMAUGA, Ga. — A northwest Georgia man is facing a slew of charges after a Walker County Sheriff’s deputy found more than two dozen dead roosters in the yard of a Chickamauga home.

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said in a statement that the deputy was investigating a vehicle blocking a driveway when he found “26 dead roosters strewn about the yard” on Garretts Chapel Road.

While investigating the scene, the sheriff’s office found other evidence leading the deputy to believe the roosters had died while cockfighting, such as leg tags, gaffs, spurs and medicine for wound care.

A dog with a broken leg and four other dogs penned without food, water or adequate shelter were also found at the home.

After the investigation, Daniel Keith Bradley was arrested and charged with 26 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals for the dead roosters and one count of aggravated cruelty to animals for the dog with a broken leg, all 27 counts of which are felonies.

Bradley was also charged with four counts of cruelty to animals for the four penned up dogs, though those charges were misdemeanors, according to the sheriff’s office.

While cockfighting is illegal in Georgia, current state statutes don’t give it the same penalties as dogfighting.

A bill filed in the Georgia General Assembly would make the two crimes have equal punishments and provisions. So far, Senate Bill 102 has passed in the Georgia Senate with the vast majority of the chamber’s approval.

It’s now making its way through the Georgia House of Representatives for potential passage. If it gains approval in the House and heads to the governor’s office for approval, it would take effect immediately upon being signed into law.

