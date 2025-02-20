Bill filed to add chickens to dogfighting regulations in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers are working on a new piece of legislation that would add the same penalties and regulations to chicken fights as the state’s dogfighting bans.

According to Senate Bill 102, senators want to not only ban dog fights but also fights between game cocks, including those related to gambling.

The legislation is straightforward and expands bans on selling or possessing fighting-related objects, as well as the punishments for dogfighting, to include cockfighting and game cocks.

That means if convicted of owning game cocks for fighting, or having fight-related items, you would face the same penalties as dogfighting convicts.

The legislation defines a game cock as “a domesticated fowl that is bred, reared or trained for the purposes of fighting with other fowl.”

Anyone who uses these birds for fighting to entertainment or monetary gain would be in violation of the bill. The provisions also say anyone who owns or breeds fowls to fight and injure each other would be subject to criminal charges as well.

Additionally, anyone who wagers on these activities and fights, who advertises them or charges money to view them, would also be subject to potential charges and penalties. Those allowing anyone under 18 years old to be present for these fights as well could be charged with misdemeanors of a high and aggravated nature.

Second convictions and beyond would upgrade to felonies.

The penalties listed include:

Between one to five years of prison and/or a fine up to $5,000 on a first offense

Between one to 10 years of prison and/or a fine up to $15,000 on a second offense

Courts can ban people from owning, or controlling, species their conviction is based on, whether dog or game cock

Those convicted of betting on and/or watching dog or game cock fights, or brings a minor to see one, would face a misdemeanor charge for a first offense. Subsequent second and third offenses or beyond would face similar penalties, including fines up to $5,000 or up to $15,000, respectively, in addition to the jail time.

If passed, and signed by Gov. Brian Kemp into law, the legislation would take effect immediately. Felony animal cruelty charges could also be levied on those in violation of the statutes.

