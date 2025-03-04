Gwinnett County police searching for man who broke into home, showered, left with house key

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are looking for a man who burglarized a home, then decided to clean himself up.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says they’re trying to find a man accused of illegally entering the basement of a home on Cannings Lake Court through an unlocked door. According to police, after he went into the home, he took a shower.

Police said it happened in the wee hours of Feb. 5, around 4:40 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“The suspect, described as an older white male with a slender build and a tattoo on his upper arm,” was caught by the homeowner after he took a shower and was chased off.

However, police said the man took a key to the house, a lighter and a folding knife when he ran away, before police arrived.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity or where he may be is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group