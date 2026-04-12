Atlanta

Large police presence seen in Atlanta neighborhoods

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Allen Temple Police are on the scene at Allen Temple Court NW in Atlanta Saturday, April 11, 2026.
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — A large police presence was seen in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood and a southwest Atlanta neighborhood on Saturday night.

A Channel 2 photographer on the scene saw police tape at the scene of a gated apartment complex off of the 80 block of Allen Temple Road NW.

A Channel 2 photographer also saw a police investigation underway at the 1400 block of Desoto Avenue SW.

This is a developing story. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to APD for more information.

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