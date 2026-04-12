Large police presence seen in Atlanta neighborhoods

ATLANTA — A large police presence was seen in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood and a southwest Atlanta neighborhood on Saturday night.

A Channel 2 photographer on the scene saw police tape at the scene of a gated apartment complex off of the 80 block of Allen Temple Road NW.

A Channel 2 photographer also saw a police investigation underway at the 1400 block of Desoto Avenue SW.

This is a developing story. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to APD for more information.

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