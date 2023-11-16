Georgia girl vanished in 1998. 25 years later, they’re still searching for her.

UNADILLA, Ga. — In September 1998, 8-year-old Shy’Kemmia “Shy Shy” Pate was sitting on her front porch in Unadilla, Georgia waiting for her sister to pick her up for a high school football game.

Laswanda, Shy Shy’s 17-year-old sister, drove past the house on her way to get gas before picking up her sister for the game and saw her waving at the passing car. When she came back by to grab Shy Shy, she was nowhere to be found.

She said she thought her sister had grabbed a ride to the game with a friend, but when no one had seen the girl nearly five hours later, they became concerned.

More than 25 years later, no one has seen or heard from Shy Shy and her family still has no answers about her disappearance.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recently released a new photo of what she could look like now.

In late October, Shy Shy would have celebrated her 34th birthday.

Investigators say the search for Shy Shy was one of the largest they have ever seen.

“We started searching for the little girl, everybody was involved,” said Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy, who was just a deputy then. “State agencies, federal agencies...it was probably one of the most massive searches I’ve ever been a part of or ever even seen.”

Anyone who knows what happened to her or recognizes the woman in the aged-up photo should contact the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office at 229-645-0920.

