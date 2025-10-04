Georgia funeral home owner facing new charges after decomposing bodies found

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — After 18 bodies were found decomposing in a south Georgia funeral home, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested the owner.

Previously charged with abuse of a dead body, the GBI announced Friday that they are now handing Chris Johnson, 39, 38 new charges.

[18 decomposing bodies found at funeral home: GBI answers FAQ about the investigation]

Johnson, the owner of Johnson Funeral and Cremation Services in Coffee County, was being evicted from the business when the bodies were found in “various stages of decomposition.”

He was arrested shortly after and given 17 charges of abuse of a dead body.

RELATED STORIES:

He is now facing 13 counts of forgery, 13 counts of misdemeanor theft by deception, three counts of felony theft by deception, seven counts of misdemeanor theft by taking, one count of felony theft by taking and one count of violation of vital records registration.

In January, the GBI reported that they had identified the remains of all 18 people and contacted their families. Their identities have not been released in an effort to offer the families privacy.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group