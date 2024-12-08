Second arrest made in connection to GA funeral home where 18 decomposing bodies were found

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators have made a second arrest in connection to a Georgia funeral home where 18 decomposing bodies were found earlier this year.

On Oct. 26, Coffee County deputies went to serve an eviction notice at the Johnson Funeral Home and found the bodies in “various stages of decomposition.” Deputies and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged Chris Johnson, the funeral home’s owner.

On Sunday, the GBI announced that a second man now faces charges.

The Georgia Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire has charged James Sirmans, 52, with two counts of insurance fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

“These charges stem from a 2023 investigation into an attempt by Sirmans to fraudulently obtain additional life insurance proceeds by altering the cause of death on a death certificate in 2022,” officials said.

Sirmans was booked into the Coffee County Jail and released on bond.

Johnson also faces new charges from the insurance commissioner’s office:

Theft by deception

Forgery

Submitting fraudulent vital records

Conspiracy to commit insurance fraud

Two counts of insurance fraud

The GBI added charges of theft by taking and six counts of violation of vital records registration. Those charges stem from the investigation into his business practices. The GBI previously charged Johnson with 17 counts of abuse of dead body. Johnson remains in the Coffee County Jail.

Since the bodies were discovered, the GBI has been working to identify all 18 bodies. They have identified 16 and expect to identify the last two set of remains soon.

