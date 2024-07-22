Georgia Democratic leaders weigh in on President Biden endorsing Vice President Harris

ATLANTA — Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was live on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. with reports on how Vice President Kamala Harris will do, this late in the race, and also as a Black woman.

Some are optimistic while others are concerned about what this all means, just months before the presidential election.

Democratic leaders in Georgia weighed in on President Joe Biden’s decision to step out of the presidential race and instead endorse his vice president, Kamala Harris.

“He’s going to go down in history as one of the best presidents,” said Tharon Jackson, Democratic political strategist. “He has put forth the person that he thinks is ready on day one.”

Biden’s decision came just weeks after a difficult debate against former President Donald Trump in Atlanta.

Concerns swirled around Biden’s ability to actively run for president.

On Sunday afternoon, those concerns stopped and new questions began about presumptive presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

State Representative Sandra G. Scott told Washington she did not want Biden to drop out and now wonders whether the country is ready to vote for a Black woman president.

“This really is not about Joe Biden to me, it’s about Kamala Harris,” said Scott.

“They’re not ready for a woman when we’re talking about men and you have some women not ready for a woman to lead them so it’s going to be very hard for her to win. We’re ready but I don’t think America is ready,” said Scott.

“Going to repeat what Vice President Harris’ campaign has said, they want her to go out there and earn it,” said Johnson. “She’s got to have a tough conversation with Americans, she’s got to unify the party and then she’s got to convince a lot of independent, moderate voters to vote for her as well.”

Several key Democratic leaders have since endorsed Harris and donations are now pouring in for what is believed to be the Harris Campaign.

