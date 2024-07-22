Local Biden supporters, Democrat party leaders still prepared to win after Biden drops out of race

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Voters passing by Biden-Harris campaign offices in counties across metro Atlanta pointed out, the big signs hanging outside will have to come down this week.

This comes after President Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I have one in my front yard that says Biden-Harris as well,” said Marcario Ponce.

Another voter, Jasmine Janai, said, “It’s crazy that everything is just going to change like that.”

In addition to local supporters, Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco heard from both political parties on Sunday during WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

They were anxious to hear how the Democratic campaign message would change in local counties.

“Our eyes are on the prize, and it was always clear to us that our goal was to defeat Donald Trump, and we’re going to continue to do that work,” said Rep. Nikema Williams.

Williams is the Chair of Georgia’s Democratic Party and she said the party will endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the nominee for president.

“I cannot think of a better person to pick up the mantle where President Biden left off and continue us on this journey,” said Rep. Williams. “A prosecutor versus a convicted felon. So, we have a contrast on the ballot, and we’re going to make the case.”

Georgia’s Republican Party Chairman Josh McKoon said the Trump campaign message remains the same.

“In terms of Georgia republicans, what we need to do is focus on winning this election,” said McKoon. “That means talking about President Trump’s positive vision we heard in Milwaukie last week. It means getting our friends and neighbors out to vote, particularly to get them out to vote early.”

Some voters passing by the old Biden/Harris sign at the Dekalb County campaign headquarters said they’re ready to pivot.

“I am hoping I can come to this office in particular and pick up a Harris sign soon,” said Ponce.

Others said their circles are still talking.

“My ears are to the streets. I’m paying attention. I’m listening in,” said Janai.

