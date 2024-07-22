Local

Endorsements already pouring in from all over for Vice President Kamala Harris

By WSBTV.com News Staff
ATLANTA — Democratic leaders united to show support for Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee to take on former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was live on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. on Sunday, discussing the last time Harris was in Georgia.

Last month, she came to Atlanta to show support amongst Black voters for Joe Biden where she spoke at the 100 Black Men of Atlanta Convention.

Georgia is a key state for the Democrats, and they appear to be rallying around Harris.

“The vice president is a remarkable person, I’ve known her since she was running for attorney general of California years ago, and she’s always been an impressive person,” said Jason Carter, grandson of former President Jimmy Carter and also a former Democratic nominee for governor.

Carter believes she can do the job of president of the United States.

“There’s a reason that the president chose her to be vice president. There’s a reason people have been supporting her as a part of this ticket, and I think there’s a good reason why you’ll see Democrats coalesce around her really quickly because she’s the right kind of person for this job,” said Carter.

Not long after the announcement, endorsements began pouring in from all over. Several other politicians and democratic leaders posted statements on X, formerly known as Twitter, starting with President Biden.

Reverend Jesse Jackson released a statement endorsing Harris stating that it was a historic move and that he, ”enthusiastically supports Vice President Harris in a new role.”

The Young Democrats of America released a statement on Sunday stating that they are “proud to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris to be the next President of the United States of America following a unanimous vote by the Executive Board. Since 2020, the Biden-Harris Administration has made incredible strides in advancing the interests of America’s young people.”

Several other elected officials in the Democratic party, from Governors to Senators, have released statements endorsing Harris.

Biden’s campaign page on X has been rebranded to Harris’ headquarters page.

Harris will still have to go through the convention process.

Channel 2 Action News will be there for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month.

Georgia Democratic leaders weigh in on President Biden endorsing VP Harris

