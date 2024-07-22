Endorsements already pouring in from all over for Vice President Kamala Harris

ATLANTA — Democratic leaders united to show support for Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee to take on former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race.

Last month, she came to Atlanta to show support amongst Black voters for Joe Biden where she spoke at the 100 Black Men of Atlanta Convention.

Georgia is a key state for the Democrats, and they appear to be rallying around Harris.

“The vice president is a remarkable person, I’ve known her since she was running for attorney general of California years ago, and she’s always been an impressive person,” said Jason Carter, grandson of former President Jimmy Carter and also a former Democratic nominee for governor.

Carter believes she can do the job of president of the United States.

“There’s a reason that the president chose her to be vice president. There’s a reason people have been supporting her as a part of this ticket, and I think there’s a good reason why you’ll see Democrats coalesce around her really quickly because she’s the right kind of person for this job,” said Carter.

Not long after the announcement, endorsements began pouring in from all over. Several other politicians and democratic leaders posted statements on X, formerly known as Twitter, starting with President Biden.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

Kamala Harris will be the next President of the United States. I pledge my full support to ensure her victory in November.



Now more than ever, it is crucial that our party and country swiftly unite to defeat Donald Trump and the threat to American democracy.



Let’s get to work. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 22, 2024

Tough. Fearless. Tenacious.



With our democracy at stake and our future on the line, no one is better to prosecute the case against Donald Trump's dark vision and guide our country in a healthier direction than America’s Vice President, @KamalaHarris. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 21, 2024

I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/UWMsVmOk8M — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 22, 2024

I join millions of Americans in thanking @JoeBiden for a half century of public service!



I’ve been proud to work alongside him & our very able Vice President, @KamalaHarris. I am proud to endorse her candidacy to be the next President of the United States.



My full statement👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/jzWMQqY2St — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) July 22, 2024

Statement from President Clinton and Secretary Clinton pic.twitter.com/R7tYMFWbsu — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 21, 2024

I will do all that I can to help elect @KamalaHarris the next President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/bHkiqpa7Lg — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 21, 2024

I’ve known Vice President Kamala Harris for a long time.



She’s a tenacious fighter, a champion for our rights & defender of our democracy. United, she will lead us as we defeat Donald Trump this November.



I am proud to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as our Democratic… — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) July 21, 2024

Reverend Jesse Jackson released a statement endorsing Harris stating that it was a historic move and that he, ”enthusiastically supports Vice President Harris in a new role.”

The Young Democrats of America released a statement on Sunday stating that they are “proud to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris to be the next President of the United States of America following a unanimous vote by the Executive Board. Since 2020, the Biden-Harris Administration has made incredible strides in advancing the interests of America’s young people.”

Several other elected officials in the Democratic party, from Governors to Senators, have released statements endorsing Harris.

Biden’s campaign page on X has been rebranded to Harris’ headquarters page.

Harris will still have to go through the convention process.

Channel 2 Action News will be there for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month.

Georgia Democratic leaders weigh in on President Biden endorsing VP Harris

