Georgia cornerback Julian Humphrey to enter transfer portal

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia cornerback Julian Humphrey announced on Sunday that he will be entering the transfer portal.

Humphrey posted a statement on his X account.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank the man above for everything he has done for me, and I will be forever grateful for everything. I also wanted to say thank you to all of the loyal UGA fans along the way, thank you. With that being said after careful consideration, I will be entering my name in the portal with 2 years left of eligibility.”

Humphrey started 10 games for the Bulldogs this year, but did not play in the regular season finale against Georgia Tech on Friday. He is the first Bulldogs player to announce his intent to enter the portal, which opens on Dec. 9.

During a Sunday teleconference with reporters, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart briefly addressed Humphrey’s statement.

“I saw the same thing you saw. We’re worried about the guys we’re going to play Texas with,” Smart said.

The Bulldogs play the Longhorns in the SEC Championship in Atlanta on Saturday. The game kicks off at 4 p.m. on Channel 2.

