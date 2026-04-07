Georgia 14th District special election: Runoff for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s seat is today

ATLANTA — It’s Election Day in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District on Tuesday. Republican Clay Fuller and Democrat Shawn Harris will face each other in a runoff for former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s seat.

There are also special election runoffs for state Senate District 53 and state House District 94 races in the Channel 2 Action News viewing area.

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The polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Any registered voter in these districts can vote, regardless of whether they voted in the March 10 special election.

Unlike early voting, voters must go to their assigned polling precinct. You can check your voter registration, find your precinct and look at a sample ballot on the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page here.

GEORGIA 14TH DISTRICT

Voters in Georgia’s 14th district include Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties as well as parts of Cobb County.

Marjorie Taylor Greene previously represented the district. Greene resigned from Congress on Jan. 5. She posted a video in November that she would be stepping down following several contentious days of a social media fight with President Donald Trump.

During the March 10 election, there were 17 candidates on the ballot. Initially, 22 candidates qualified.

Republican Clay Fuller and Democrat Shawn Harris were the top two vote-getters to advance to the runoff.

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STATE SENATE DISTRICT 53

Several northwest Georgia counties will also vote in a runoff for State Senate District 53.

Sen. Colton Moore resigned from the seat to run in the special election for the Georgia 14th Congressional District runoff. Republican Lanny Thomas and Democrat Jack Zibluk were the top two candidates to advance to the runoff for Moore’s seat.

State Senate District 53 covers Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, and Walker counties and parts of Floyd County.

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 94

Voters in parts of DeKalb and Gwinnett counties will head to the polls as well on Tuesday.

Democrats Kelly Kautz and Venola Mason will face each other to replace Rep. Karen Bennett.

Bennett resigned from the Georgia House of Representatives after she pleaded guilty to making false statements.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Bennett defrauded taxpayers by receiving pandemic unemployment assistance she wasn’t entitled to.

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