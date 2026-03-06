Georgia 14th District special election: Early voting ending to fill Marjorie Taylor Greene’s seat

GEORGIA — Early voting will wrap up on Friday for the special election to fill former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s seat in the Georgia 14th Congressional District.

The special election will take place on Tuesday, March 10 with a runoff if necessary on April 7.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Greene resigned from Congress on Jan. 5. She posted a video in November that she would be stepping down following several contentious days of a social media fight with President Donald Trump.

The race to replace Greene is comprised of 13 Republicans, three Democrats, a Libertarian and an independent. Initially, 22 candidates qualified to run for the special election, but four have withdrawn from the election.

Voters in Georgia’s 14th district include Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties as well as parts of Cobb County.

To find early voting locations in your county, visit the Secretary of State’s website, select the March 10 special election in the drop-down menu, and then your county of residence.

On Election Day, you will have to vote at your assigned precinct. If you can’t vote early or in person on election day, you can request an absentee ballot to vote by mail.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group