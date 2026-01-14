22 people have qualified in race to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene’s vacant Congressional seat

ATLANTA — A district attorney, a state senator and a trash-hauling entrepreneur are just a few of the people who have qualified in the race to fill the vacant Congressional seat left by Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Greene represented Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, which covers Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker, Whitfield, and portions of Cobb counties.

She officially resigned from her seat on Jan. 5. She posted a video in November that she would be stepping down following several contentious days of a social media fight with President Donald Trump in November.

Wednesday was the last day to qualify to run in the race. A total of 22 people have done that, according to the Associated Press.

The race is comprised of 17 Republicans, three Democrats, a Libertarian and an independent.

What Republicans are running?

One top Republican in the race is Clay Fuller of Trenton. He was district attorney in four counties along the Tennessee state line until he filed to run. Fuller finished fourth in the 2020 Republican primary that Greene won before being appointed as district attorney in 2023 and winning a full term in 2024.

Another high-profile GOP candidate is Colton Moore of Trenton, who was a state representative and then a state senator. Moore, an auctioneer, cultivated a right-wing following as a legislator who allied himself with the Freedom Caucus.

Nicky Lama was a Dalton City Council member first elected in 2023. He promised to be a “next-generation conservative.”

Fuller, Lama and Moore were all required under Georgia law to resign their seats to run for another office.

Already buying television ads is Brian Stover of Dallas. He’s a former Paulding County commissioner who owns a trash-hauling company and may be able to self-finance a run.

There are also longtime party activists, including Jim Tully, the former chairman of Republicans in the 14th District and a former field representative for Greene, as well as Trey Kelly, an insurance and financial consultant who is the former chairman of the Fulton County Republican Party.

Other Republicans include:

— Beau Brown, a risk engineer from Silver Creek.

— Christian Hurd, a former Marine from Rocky Face.

— Eric Cunningham, a railroad supply salesperson from Paulding County who finished third in a 2022 Republican primary that Greene won.

— James Marty Brown of Tunnel Hill, a volunteer firefighter and business owner.

— Jared Craig, a lawyer from Newnan who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in a district south of Atlanta in 2022.

— Jennifer Jaye Turnipseed of Chickamauga, an Army veteran, farmer, and high school ROTC instructor.

— Larry Hilley, a self-employed man from Catoosa County.

— Megahn Strickland, a travel consultant from Powder Springs.

— Reagan Box of Armuchee, who was running for Senate before switching to the 14th District race.

— Star Black of Kennesaw, a former federal employee who was already challenging Greene.

— Tom Gray, a pastor from Powder Springs.

What non-Republicans are running?

Shawn Harris, the Democratic nominee who lost the race to Greene in 2024, is seeking the seat. The retired Army general and Cedartown farmer raised almost $1.3 million from May through September of last year to prepare for a 2026 challenge against Greene.

Also running as Democrats are political writer and retired business owner Jim Davis of Floyd County and patent representative Jon Hobbs of Dallas.

Because the special election isn’t limited to Democrats, voters will also be able to choose from Libertarian Andrew Underwood of Rome and independent Rob “Rush” Ruszkowski of Rising Fawn.

Candidates will run on the same all-party ballot on March 10. If no one wins a majority, the top two finishers will go to a runoff four weeks later on April 7.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

