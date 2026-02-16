Georgia 14th District special election: Early voting starts to fill Marjorie Taylor Greene’s seat

GEORGIA — Early voting begins on Monday for the special election to fill former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s seat in the Georgia 14th Congressional District.

Greene resigned from Congress on Jan. 5. She posted a video in November that she would be stepping down following several contentious days of a social media fight with President Donald Trump.

Greene’s district represents Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties as well as parts of Cobb County. Initially, 22 candidates qualified to run for the special election, but four have withdrawn from the election.

Now, the race to replace Greene is comprised of 13 Republicans, three Democrats, a Libertarian and an independent.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office set a special election for March 10. A runoff, if needed, would be held on April 7. Voters in the district can start casting their ballots during the early voting period on Monday through Friday, March 6.

You don’t have to vote at an assigned polling location for early voting. You can vote at any early voting location in your county.

To find early voting locations in your county, visit the Secretary of State’s website, select the March 10 special election in the drop-down menu, and then your county of residence.

On Election Day, you will have to vote at your assigned precinct. If you can’t vote early or in person on election day, you can request an absentee ballot to vote by mail.

