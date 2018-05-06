GBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has confirmed the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in College Park.
The GBI told Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez the suspect, Terence Leslie, 32, has died, and the officer was injured.
Early Sunday morning, Leslie began to fight with the officer during a field sobriety test, according to a news release by the GBI.
During the altercation, the officer took out his taser, which Leslie grabbed, police say. Authorities say Leslie then broke the officer's arm.
Police say the officer fired multiple gunshots at Leslie, hitting him before Leslie went into his car, drove away and crashed into a pole.
Both men were taken to area hospitals.
