GBI identifies remains found in landfill as missing West Virginia woman

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Police have officially identified the remains of a woman found in a Bartow County landfill as a missing West Virginia woman.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Medical Examiner's Office says the victim is Courtney Nicole Dubois, 20.
Dubois is reported missing from the Fairmont, West Virginia Police Department.
Several Channel 2 Action News viewers sent us photos of the woman they believed to be the victim based on her distinctive tattooos.
The medical examiner was able to identify her through dental records.
"This is an important step in the investigative process and allows law enforcement to focus specifically on Courtney Dubois from this point and going forward," Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap said.
