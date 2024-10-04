GA gas tax suspension: Prices starting to fall at the pump Friday

Georgia’s gas tax suspension started on Thursday and prices are slowly starting to come down Friday.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed the suspension to help with storm recovery efforts across Georgia. According to state data, the suspension will help people save an average of 32 cents a gallon.

The suspension will last as long as Georgia is under a state of emergency.

Even with the tax still in place, gas prices have been falling in Georgia lately and have been well below the national average.

As of Friday, the state average is $2.83 a gallon compared to $3.18 national average.

