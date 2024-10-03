GEMA director: Helene has caused $417 million across Georgia so far but costs expected to rise

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has requested that President Joe Biden expand the federal disaster declaration to include more counties as the state grapples with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

The devastating storm has left 33 dead and 200 injured across the state, with recovery efforts just beginning.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot spoke with the governor Thursday who revealed that he spoke with President Biden and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, expressing gratitude for their planned visit to Georgia.

“The administration has agreed to cover 100% of the cleanup costs for the first three months, which is what we were requesting from them,” Kemp said, emphasizing the federal support already pledged to aid the state’s recovery.

Georgia Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Stallings estimated that Hurricane Helene has already caused nearly half a billion dollars in damage in Georgia, a figure he expects to grow significantly.

“We’re around $417 million, and that number is expected to grow exponentially,” Stallings said.

The hurricane has led to massive power outages, with 20,000 crew members working to repair a thousand miles of downed lines and 1,500 damaged transformers.

Additionally, 2,000 National Guard troops are active in 30 Georgia counties, providing vital supplies and assistance.

“We’re transporting critical supplies, and we’re doing this daily, critical supplies across the state. Water, generators, food. We’re doing it by ground and by air,” said Maj. Gen. Dwayne Wilson of the Georgia National Guard.

Kemp remarked on the extensive needs of those affected by the storm, encouraging all Georgians to support one another through this challenging time.

“And I would just ask all Georgia to keep these citizens and their communities in their thoughts and prayers,” Kemp said.

Hurricane Helene is being called one of the worst storms, if not the worst, to ever hit Georgia, highlighting the difficult and costly path to recovery that lies ahead.

