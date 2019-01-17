Gas stations urging drivers to 'lock and fuel' after increase in crimes

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A local gas station is urging drivers to lock their cars even as they stand next to them to fill up after a slew of 'slider crimes' in the area.
We've told you for months about how thieves are targeting victims while they fill up their tanks. Now, the Convenience Store Association says the shooting death of a suspected slider this week is a wake up call.
When Channel 2 consumer investigation reporter Jim Strickland spoke to drivers, many of them didn't know what the term 'slider crime' meant.
"Never in a thousand years, and I've only been here for 62, did I think I would have to get out of my vehicle lock my vehicle, be conscious of locking my vehicle, in order to pump gas. Never," said customer Hattie Jones.
