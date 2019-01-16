  • Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in southwest Atlanta

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned there has been an officer-involved shooting in southwest Atlanta. 

    The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Whitehall Street. 

    Atlanta police confirmed they have called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to come in and investigate the incident. 

    APD said the suspect that was shot is dead and the officer was not injured. 

