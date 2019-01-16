Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned there has been an officer-involved shooting in southwest Atlanta.
The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Whitehall Street.
Atlanta police confirmed they have called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to come in and investigate the incident.
The #GBI has been requested by the @Atlanta_Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting. Agents are en route. pic.twitter.com/f5Zlq4UGq6— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) January 16, 2019
APD said the suspect that was shot is dead and the officer was not injured.
