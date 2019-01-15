  • Student arrested after being found with loaded gun at Gwinnett high school

    By: J.D. Capelouto, AJC.com

    A student was found with a loaded handgun at a Gwinnett County high school Monday.

    The student, whose name was not released, was arrested and will face criminal charges, Meadowcreek High School administrators wrote in a letter to parents.

    A school resource officer first saw the student with an e-cigarette in his possession, the school said. They then searched the student and found the handgun.

    “We understand that this is an unsettling situation... weapons have no place in a school,” the school said.
    Meadowcreek is located in Norcross.

