Student arrested after being found with loaded gun at Gwinnett high school

A student was found with a loaded handgun at a Gwinnett County high school Monday.
The student, whose name was not released, was arrested and will face criminal charges, Meadowcreek High School administrators wrote in a letter to parents.
A school resource officer first saw the student with an e-cigarette in his possession, the school said. They then searched the student and found the handgun.
“We understand that this is an unsettling situation... weapons have no place in a school,” the school said.
Meadowcreek is located in Norcross.
