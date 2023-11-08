Gas prices to stay low after gas tax suspension extended through Thanksgiving weekend

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Wednesday that he is extending the state’s gas tax suspension.

Kemp signed an executive order in September and since then, he has extended it twice.

The gas tax suspension will remain in place through Nov. 29, which the governor said in a news release will help Georgians “cope with high food and travel costs through the Thanksgiving holiday.”

As of Wednesday, AAA reports that the average gas price in Georgia is $2.89 compared to the national average of $3.41. The state average before the suspension went into effect was $3.59.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Georgia has the second lowest has prices in the nation, only trailing Texas, according to AAA.

AAA’s website also breaks down Georgia into metro regions for the average gas prices. As of Friday, the cheapest is the Dalton area at $2.74 for a gallon of unleaded regular gas. The most expensive prices are in the Savannah metro with an average of $3.02.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

$18M in funding approved for new fire trucks for Atlanta Fire Rescue Department

©2023 Cox Media Group