Gov. Kemp suspends gas tax for next month, declares state of emergency

ATLANTA — The gas tax has been suspended in Georgia for the next month, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday.

The order will officially go into effect on Wednesday and remain in place until the end of the day on October 12, according to a news release.

Kemp declared a state of emergency on Tuesday due to high levels of inflation and overall negative economic conditons.

“While high prices continue to hit family budgets, hardworking Georgians deserve real relief and that’s why I signed an executive order today to deliver it directly to them at the pump,” Kemp said in a news release. “Working with partners in the General Assembly, we’ll continue to help Georgians weather the economic headwinds caused by this president, his administration, and their allies in Congress.”

It will take several days for Georgians to see an impact on prices.

Back in March of 2022, Kemp suspended the gas tax to slow high prices at the pump since the start of the war in Ukraine. That suspension lasted through May.

Then, Kemp brought back the suspension in January of this year.

Te average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Georgia is currently $3.57, up from $3.24 a year ago, according to date from AAA.

