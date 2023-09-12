Police confirm 2 dead at Cobb County home, investigation underway

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Smyrna Police confirmed they are investigating a murder-suicide at a Cobb County townhouse.

On Monday at 7:45 p.m., police received a call to respond to the 1700 block of Highlands View Drive in Cobb County.

Two people were found dead.

At this time, details are limited as police continue to investigate.

The details leading up to the incident are unknown at this time.

The relationship between the two deceased people is unknown.

Channel 2 Action News is on the scene working to get more information.

