Gas prices continue to rise with relief unclear, AAA says

Drivers may continue to feel the strain at the pump as gas prices continue to rise, adding to the burden of an already expensive economy.

The statewide average sits at $3.85 per gallon for regular gas.

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“Oil prices climbing above $100 a barrel are putting real pressure on drivers at the pump, and with global uncertainty high and the Strait of Hormuz still closed, there’s no clear relief in sight, “said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Because the situation is changing so quickly, AAA can’t predict how high prices might go. While Georgia drivers are paying less than the national average, rising gas prices are still stretching household budgets.”

AAA says current prices are 23 cents higher than last week, 15 cents higher than last month and 93 cents higher than this time last year.

For those filling up a standard 15-gallon tank of regular gas, the cost is approximately $57.75.

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As for regional prices, the most expensive metro markets in Georgia are Savannah ($3.91), Atlanta ($3.89), and Athens ($3.88).

The least expensive metro markets in Georgia are Rome ($3.74), Brunswick ($3.72), and Valdosta ($3.71).

AAA encourages drivers to use the money-saving gas tips listed below:

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder.

Consider paying in cash instead of using a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who use a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs

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